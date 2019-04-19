KFMB

SAN DIEGO — Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Benjamin Dale Outland

DOB: 06/23/87 (31)

Description: White male

5’10” tall, 170 lbs

Brown hair, blue eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

KFMB

Benjamin Dale Outland (31) is a local fugitive with an outstanding no bail warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. Outland has prior convictions for petty theft, vandalism and assault with a deadly weapon. Outland is known to frequent the North County Area.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.