Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Jason Entienne Poindexter

DOB: 11/28/78 (41)

DESCRIPTION: Black Male

5’ 09” tall, 150 lbs

Black hair, black eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

KFMB / Crimefighters

Jason Entienne Poindexter (41) is a local fugitive with an outstanding NO BAIL warrant for obstructing/resisting a police officer. Poindexter has prior convictions for driving under the influence, petty theft, possession of controlled substances, public nuisance, burglary, inflicting corporal injury on spouse/significant other, and making criminal threats. He is known to frequent the Logan Heights area in San Diego.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and remain anonymous.