x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

Crime Fighters

Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Juan Enrique Pacheco

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-TIPS (8477). A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.
Credit: KFMB

Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is: 

Juan Enrique Pacheco

DOB: 09/12/1982 (38)

Hispanic Male

5’ 6” tall, 165 lbs

Black hair, brown eyes

Juan Enrique Pacheco (38) is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole.  Pacheco is considered a parolee at large (NO BAIL).  Pacheco is on Parole for a 2nd Degree Burglary conviction.  Pacheco has previous convictions for assault to commit rape, assault/inflicting injury on spouse or significant other, vandalism and numerous parole violations.

Credit: KFMB