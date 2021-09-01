Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Juan Enrique Pacheco

Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:

Juan Enrique Pacheco

Juan Enrique Pacheco (38) is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole. Pacheco is considered a parolee at large (NO BAIL). Pacheco is on Parole for a 2nd Degree Burglary conviction. Pacheco has previous convictions for assault to commit rape, assault/inflicting injury on spouse or significant other, vandalism and numerous parole violations.