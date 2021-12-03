Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Julius Weatherspoon

SAN DIEGO — Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:
Julius Weatherspoon
DOB: 12/31/1986 (34)
Black Male
5’ 11” tall, 210 lbs
Black hair
Black eyes
Julius Weatherspoon (A.K.A. Julius Irvin Weatherspoon) (34) is a local fugitive with an outstanding $150,000 warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, and carrying a concealed firearm.
Weatherspoon has prior convictions for robbery, obstructing a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property, domestic violence/battery, vandalism, drink in public, and possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale.
He is known to frequent the East County, particularly Lemon Grove and the La Mesa area.
If you have information call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.