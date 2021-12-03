Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Julius Weatherspoon

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-TIPS (8477). A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.

SAN DIEGO — Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:

Julius Weatherspoon

DOB: 12/31/1986 (34)

Black Male

5’ 11” tall, 210 lbs

Black hair

Black eyes

Julius Weatherspoon (A.K.A. Julius Irvin Weatherspoon) (34) is a local fugitive with an outstanding $150,000 warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, and carrying a concealed firearm.

Weatherspoon has prior convictions for robbery, obstructing a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property, domestic violence/battery, vandalism, drink in public, and possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale.

He is known to frequent the East County, particularly Lemon Grove and the La Mesa area.