Marquis Terrell Griffin
DOB: 07/26/1995 (24)
Black Male
5’ 10” tall, 155 lbs
Brown hair, brown eyes
Marquis Terrell Griffin (24) is a local fugitive with an outstanding $50,000 warrant for domestic violence. Griffin does not have prior convictions. He is known to frequent the North County.