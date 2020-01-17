Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Marquis Terrell Griffin

DOB: 07/26/1995 (24)

Black Male

5’ 10” tall, 155 lbs

Brown hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

KFMB / Crimefighters

Marquis Terrell Griffin (24) is a local fugitive with an outstanding $50,000 warrant for domestic violence. Griffin does not have prior convictions. He is known to frequent the North County.