Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities search for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Melissa Flores

DOB: 09/03/80 (40)

Description: White Female

5’06” tall, 130 lbs

Brown hair, green eyes

Below is a picture and details about why she is wanted:

KFMB / San Diego County Crime Stoppers

Melissa Flores (A.K.A. Melissa Starnes), 40, is a local fugitive with a No Bail warrant for Child Endangerment. Flores has priors for contempt of court, reckless driving, driving under the influence, child endangerment and petty theft. She is known to frequent Oceanside and Rancho Bernardo.

If you have information call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for her arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.