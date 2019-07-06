KFMB

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:



Jeffrey Ia

DOB: 08/26/85 (33)

Description: Pacific Islander

5’11” tall, 205 lbs.

Black hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

Jeffrey Ia, 33, is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole. Ia is considered a parolee at large (no bail). Ia is on Parole for a conviction of assault with a deadly weapon. Ia has a previous conviction for theft. Ia is known to frequent the Mira Mesa area and is known to travel in an older model blue Kia Sephia.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.