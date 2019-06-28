KFMB

SAN DIEGO — Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:



Dustin John Leamon

DOB: 08/08/78 (40)

Description: White male

5’10” tall 150 lbs.

Blonde hair green eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

KFMB

Dustin Leamon is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole. Leamon is considered a parolee at large (no bail). Leamon is on parole for criminal threats to cause great bodily injury/death. Leamon has previous convictions for vandalism, criminal threats, narcotics possession, and battery. Leamon is known to frequent the Mira Mesa area and may be living as a transient.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.