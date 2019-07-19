John Henry Caston
SAN DIEGO — Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.  

This week’s fugitive is:  
 
John Henry Caston 
DOB: 11/08/56 (62) 
Description: Black male
5’2” tall  180 lbs.  
Black hair  brown eyes  

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

John Caston is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole. Caston is considered a parolee at large (no bail). Caston is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. Caston has previous convictions for indecent exposure, failing to register as a sex offender, parole violations, robbery, and narcotic sales. Caston is known to frequent the East Village area of San Diego.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.