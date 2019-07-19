SAN DIEGO — Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.
This week’s fugitive is:
John Henry Caston
DOB: 11/08/56 (62)
Description: Black male
5’2” tall 180 lbs.
Black hair brown eyes
Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:
John Caston is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole. Caston is considered a parolee at large (no bail). Caston is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. Caston has previous convictions for indecent exposure, failing to register as a sex offender, parole violations, robbery, and narcotic sales. Caston is known to frequent the East Village area of San Diego.
If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.