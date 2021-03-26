Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Pedro Enedel Acosta

SAN DIEGO — Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:
Pedro Enedel Acosta
DOB: 01/08/1992 (29)
Hispanic Male
5’ 07” tall, 160 lbs
Black hair, brown eyes
Pedro Enedel Acosta (29) is a local fugitive with a NO BAIL warrant for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Acosta has no other convictions and is known to frequent the South Bay.
If you have information call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.