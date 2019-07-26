CrimeStoppers/KFMB

Hon Vanthai Nguyen

DOB: 12/16/87 (31)

Description: Asian Male

5’7” tall, 170 lbs.

Black hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

Hon Vanthai Nguyen is a local fugitive with a pair of no bail warrants for illegal possession of a weapon. Nguyen has prior convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and carrying a concealed weapon. Nguyen is known to frequent the South Bay, particularly Imperial Beach.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.