CrimeStoppers/KFMB

SAN DIEGO —
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.  

This week’s fugitive is:  

Hon Vanthai Nguyen 
DOB: 12/16/87 (31)
Description: Asian Male
5’7” tall, 170 lbs.
Black hair, brown eyes 

Hon Vanthai Nguyen is a local fugitive with a pair of no bail warrants for illegal possession of a weapon.  Nguyen has prior convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and carrying a concealed weapon.  Nguyen is known to frequent the South Bay, particularly Imperial Beach. 

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.  

  

 

 