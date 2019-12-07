Crime Stoppers



SAN DIEGO — Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Elijah Anthony Coyle

DOB: 11/28/93 (25)

Description: White male

5’07” tall, 140 lbs.

Brown hair, hazel eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

Crime Stoppers

Elijah Anthony Coyle is a local fugitive with an outstanding no bail warrant for manufacturing controlled substances. Coyle has a prior conviction of possessing marijuana for sale. Coyle is known to frequent the North County Area; particularly Ramona.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.