Elijah Anthony Coyle 
DOB: 11/28/93 (25)
Description: White male  
5’07” tall, 140 lbs.
Brown hair, hazel eyes 

Elijah Anthony Coyle is a local fugitive with an outstanding no bail warrant for manufacturing controlled substances.  Coyle has a prior conviction of possessing marijuana for sale.  Coyle is known to frequent the North County Area; particularly Ramona. 

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.  

 