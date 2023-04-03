Woman extradited back to Maricopa County to face charges connected to adoptive son's death

Crystal Wilson is charged with abandonment and concealing a body in connection to the death of Jesse Wilson, her adoptive son.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A woman charged in connection to the death of her adoptive son in Buckeye has been extradited from Georgia back to Arizona.

Crystal Wilson, 54, is charged with abandonment and concealing a body in connection to the death of Jesse Wilson, her adoptive son.

Wilson was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday, following her arrest in Gainesville, Georgia on Dec. 12, 2022.

According to the Buckeye Police Department, Wilson told police her missing 10-year-old son had run away from their home after she had put him to bed for the night on July 18, 2016.

Multiple searches that involved several law enforcement agencies and volunteers were conducted for Jesse but his remains would not be located until almost two years later.

Remains including bones, a partial skull, and a shirt were found on March 8, 2018, on the side of the road near State Route 85 and Broadway Road. Three weeks later they were identified as Jesse Wilson.

Police said forensics officials were unable to determine the cause and manner of death for the boy.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.