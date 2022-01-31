Dashcam video shows Miami driver pull out gun, shoot at car in road rage fit

The man is facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and firing a deadly missile.

MIAMI — Dashcam footage has made its way into the public's eye of a Miami man opening fire on another driver during a road rage fit.

Michael Phillip Popper, 30, is facing charges after his own car camera recorded him using a gun to shoot at another driver while traveling southbound on I-95, CBS Miami reports authorities say.

The incident reportedly happened around 7 a.m. on June 21, 2021.

The video, made public Saturday by radio host Andy Slater, showed Popper shooting through his windshield as he aimed toward the passing car, the New York Post reports.

Investigators say the situation started when Popper abruptly cut off another driver with his black Toyota Venza while switching lanes in the morning rush hour, New York Post explains. Popper is seen in the video glancing in his rear-view mirror and shouting "F--- off" as the other driver honked his horn.

According to the authorities, Popper then allegedly brake-checked the driver who was tailgating him, the media outlet reports.

“The victim tailgated the defendant for a short time and made hand gestures out of his driver’s window," police said in a statement, CBS Miami explains. "In the video, the defendant is seen retrieving a handgun from his center console and pointing it towards his driver’s door.”

This is when Popper is shown firing multiple rounds from his car, reportedly striking the other car multiple times.

Robert Gershman, Popper's lawyer, said his client believes he was shot at first and was only defending himself.

“On the video, you can hear and see the other driver shoot his car,” Gershman said to Local10. “Upon hearing the sound, Mr. Popper then shoots back in self-defense, pulls over and calls 911.”

Authorities say the reported gunshots were actually the sound of the other driver throwing a water bottle at Popper's car as he passed, the New York Post reports.

Right after the incident, both Popper and the other driver were reportedly allowed to leave the scene but it wasn't until a month later Popper was arrested.

After being bonded out of the Miami-Dade County jail, he is reportedly facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and firing a deadly missile.