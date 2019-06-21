BOSTON — A San Diego man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston on Friday in connection with paying bribes to facilitate the admission of his children to the University of Southern California as purported athletic recruits.

Toby Macfarlane of Del Mar, a former senior executive at a title insurance company, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton scheduled sentencing for Nov. 13, 2019.

According to court documents, Macfarlane agreed to pay Rick Singer $450,000 to participate in the college recruitment scheme for his children. According to the terms of the plea agreement, the government will recommend a sentence of 15 months in prison, one year of supervised release, a fine of $95,000, restitution and forfeiture.

The charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.