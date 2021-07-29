DNA may link Fallbrook man to murder of man found buried in backyard

Sheriff detectives served August 3 search warrant looking for additional victims.

FALLBROOK, Calif. — Blood DNA evidence may link a Fallbrook man to the murder of man found buried last month in the suspect's backyard.

Nicolas Burg, 29, has been behind bars for more than a month facing murder charges.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Robert “Bobby” Pierce, 56, was found buried in the backyard of Burg's home last month in Fallbrook at a one-acre ranch on South Ridge Drive owned by Burg's parents.

Newly filed court records revealed the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. A baseball bat was found underneath Burg's bed with the victim's blood on the bat, according to a motion filed by Burg's public defender, Jill Kovaly.

The motion also said Burg may have admitted his involvement in the murder to two people, and prosecutors have an audio recording of Burg speaking with his mother and father.

Burg’s defense attorney is waiting for discovery in the case and last week Kovaly asked the court to continue the preliminary hearing until she can see the evidence against her client.

Court records showed Burg has long criminal history out of Orange County, including a felony conviction for having sex with a minor when Burg was age 21, as well as convictions for vehicle theft, grand theft and DUI.

The complaint said Bobby Pierce was murdered on July 12 or 13. Homicide detectives found the body in the backyard on July 14, and detectives arrested Burg on July 16 in Murrieta.

Two weeks later, officers returned to the Fallbrook property with a search warrant on August 3 to look for more bodies.

"We used cadaver dogs, ground-penetrating radar, and heavy equipment. We did not locate any (additional) victims,” according to a sheriff's department statement emailed to News 8.

The details of how the 29-year-old suspect encountered the 56-year-old alleged victim, and how Pierce ended up buried in Burg's backyard were not revealed in the court records.