SAN DIEGO — A suspect was taken into custody Sunday after an hours-long standoff with San Diego police and a SWAT team in City Heights. Officers went to a home located near 42nd and Dwight streets around 12:30 p.m. to arrest a suspect after receiving a report of domestic violence. The man refused to come out until after 3 p.m.

San Diego police confirmed the SWAT had ended and that the unidentified suspect surrendered peacefully.