‘Jane Dorotik trial’ | Preliminary hearing delayed after eyewitness dies

Jane Dorotik has been out of jail since 2020, when her conviction was overturned after new DNA evidence was discovered.

VISTA, Calif. — Jane Dorotik, the woman who was convicted of killing her husband in their Valley Center home over twenty years ago was back in court on Tuesday.

Two defense witnesses were expected to take the stand during the preliminary hearing on Tuesday. However, no testimony was heard because one of the eyewitnesses in the case, Lisa Marie Singh has died.

Instead, the defense submitted Singh’s testimony to the judge from Dorotik’s first trial in 2001 as evidence.

The criminalist with the Sheriff’s Department was also supposed to take the stand on Tuesday. Her attorney told CBS 8 that it was decided the testimony was not needed during the preliminary hearing.

The attorney said the overall argument will be that the case should be dismissed altogether. That argument won’t go before a judge until a much later date.

The next court date for the case is January 25 where both sides will discuss which exhibits will be allowed during the hearing. CBS 8 asked Dorotik’s attorney how she is holding up, he said, “She is doing well considering the circumstances, but that she is anxious to put all of this behind her.”