Dozens of phones stolen at San Diego Pride

SAN DIEGO — Over the weekend at San Diego Pride, some people were able to enjoy all the festivities, however, others spent it at a phone store replacing their stolen phones.

“I was on the dance floor and I had just sent a text to a friend, put it back in my purse. Literally minutes later I reached down on my purse and it wasn’t there," said Alma Williams.

Williams told CBS 8 her phone was stolen while visiting a Hillcrest bar.

According to San Diego Police Department, dozens of people filed a police report for a stolen phone during Pride weekend.

California Highway Patrol officers in Oceanside even confiscated more than 20 phones from a hit and run suspect.

“Initially, it was reported as a hit and run collision," said Officer Hunter Grueber. "Officers responded to the area and located the suspect which, was a 27-year-old male. Of course in the investigation they located 23 cell phones,”

CHP has returned 18 phones to the rightful owners, but five remain with them.

They also say crimes like this are common during large crowded events, but businesses say this crime peak started 3 months ago and could be a larger issue.

“I believe it's an organized criminal entity. It's not just one person, it’s several different people,” said Andrew Jacobsin, the Production Manager at Rich’s nightclub.

He says they reported 80 stolen devices.

“It’s all over Hillcrest, it's all over San Diego and West Hollywood...it’s bad,” said Jacobsin.

The situation has gotten so bad that Rich’s nightclub has put up signs that read: ‘Be careful of high theft of phones’ to warn customers that you could be the next victim.

The nightclub has also taken extra steps to protect the property of customers.

“The only thing we can do is provide these free personal item check-ins,” said Jacobsin.

If you are one of the people who got their phone stolen during pride, CHP says to file a police report if you haven’t already.

They also advise that if you carry a phone don’t keep it in your back pocket, for those with a purse make sure its zipped and locked.