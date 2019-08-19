SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are looking for the driver who barreled through a cemetery gate, knocking down tombstones in Mountain View, then running off Monday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery on Imperial Avenue near 38th Street. A sedan drove through a chain-link fence and landed a few feet into the cemetery, destroying at least three tombstones before coming to rest, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police say a woman was grabbing onto the vehicle before the car swerved off Imperial Blvd. and crashed into the cemetery. The woman had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The suspected driver was last seen running through the cemetery wearing a blue Chargers jersey. The driver fled the scene and has not yet been located, according to police.





