SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A man whose truck drove off the San Marcos City parking garage Saturday morning was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, San Diego County Sheriff's Department officials said.

At about 2:20 a.m., San Marcos firefighters and paramedics pulled the 24-year-old man from the back window of his Chevrolet pickup truck that was dangling from the second floor of the parking structure near City Hall at 1 Civic Center Drive.

The truck was entangled in wire barrier cables that surrounded the garage. It was lodged on top of an electrical transformer.

The uninjured driver was then arrested by sheriff's deputies on suspicion of driving under the influence.

San Diego Gas and Electric and San Marcos city public works employees removed the truck from atop the transformer..

OnSceneTV