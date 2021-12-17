Driver who led officers on long chase still at large

Police said Tyler Turner, 25, is wanted on DV and child abuse offenses.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — We are learning more about a driver who led police on a chase for two hours Wednesday and then escaped on foot. Court records show the man behind the wheel was recently released from prison.

The chase started Wednesday around 4 p.m., when police tried to pull over Tyler Turner near his home in Chula Cista in the 1500 block of Yanonali Ave.

Police said the 25-year-old was wanted on domestic violence offenses, including child abuse involving an 8-month-old.

Initially, two people were inside the 2015 Jeep Patriot but after the driver pulled over and got out, police said, Turner got in the driver's seat and took off.

At one point, the driver slowed down and started yelling out the window before taking off again. A Highway Patrol vehicle tried to block his path, but he got away. Another officer tried to throw down a spike strip, but the jeep narrowly escaped again.

Court records showed Turner has a criminal protective order against him, as part of an ongoing felony domestic violence case. He's also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In 2018, Turner was sentenced to seven years in prison after convictions for assault with a firearm, assault to cause great bodily injury and felony vandalism, according to court records.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday the chase finally came to an end, when the driver parked the Jeep in a Grantville apartment complex near Friars and Santo Roads and ran away on foot.

Turner is still on the loose. If you see him call police.

He is facing a second strike on his record as part of the ongoing domestic violence case, which means any prison sentence he receives would be doubled.

Records show Turner has several misdemeanor convictions in Texas, as well.