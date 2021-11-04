Federal agents bust alleged Sacramento-based international drug operation

The Drug Enforcement Agency arrested three men in an alleged international drug ring with aid from Canadian law enforcement at a Cheesecake Factory.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento-based Drug Enforcement Agency special agents worked with Canadian law enforcement to end a drug trafficking ring based in Sacramento, Davis and Roseville and extending to Toronto, Canada.

Parampreet Singh, Ranvir Singh, and Amandeep Singh Multani were arrested on Thursday for charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin and ketamine.

The Drug Enforcement Agency Ottawa Country Office began its investigation into the drug operation in June 2020 before they found out the operation was based in Sacramento.

In an affidavit obtained by ABC 10 regarding the evidence in the case, an undercover Canadian agent communicated directly with the men about buying and selling the drugs across international borders.

The agency's suspects coordinated drug drop-offs and pick-ups through messages on mobile apps like WhatsApp, the Drug Enforcement Agency Special Agent Joshua Matas said in the affidavit.

"I believe Singh’s consistent use of encrypted apps shows his level of expertise in his attempts to avoid detection of his drug-related conversations by law enforcement," Matas said.

The investigation then ended at the Cheesecake Factory near Arden Fair Mall. The suspects sold the undercover officer a kilogram of cocaine in a green plastic bag in the parking lot.

Read the full affidavit and criminal complaint about this case:

