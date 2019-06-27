SAN DIEGO — Defense lawyers for a decorated Navy SEAL accused of war crimes continued to present their case Thursday. Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, 40, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder for the stabbing of the prisoner and shooting of civilians in Iraq.



On Thursday, Gallagher’s lawyers presented videotaped testimony from an Iraqi general who handed over the wounded captive to Gallagher.

The general whose forces were partnered with U.S. troops in Iraq testified that he handed over a wounded Islamic State militant to Navy SEALs in 2017 to keep him alive for interrogation.

General Abbas al-Jubouri gave his testimony June 3.

The Iraqi general said he did not see Gallagher harm the captive in any way. Two SEALs say they witnessed Gallagher plunging his knife into the prisoner's neck.

The general said the militant told him he was 17 years old.

Defense lawyers called their first witnesses Wednesday.

Gallagher's superior, Master Chief Petty Officer Brian Alazzawi, testified that Gallagher and his platoon were considered "rock stars" after returning from the 2017 deployment to Iraq in which they aided Iraqi forces in ousting ISIS from Mosul.

But he noticed some platoon members seemed dejected despite the praise.

A month after they were back in San Diego, Alazzawi said Special Operator First Class Craig Miller told him that Gallagher had stabbed a prisoner during the deployment on May 3.

Miller told Alazzawi that he was coming forward because Gallagher was being promoted and nominated for a Silver Star.

Alazzawi said he trusted Miller and found the report credible. He told the troop commander but the alleged war crime wasn't reported outside SEAL team 7 until January 2018 — when Alazzawi got word that several SEALs had planned to go as high as the Navy commodore because nothing was being done.

Alazzawi did not explain why he and the troop commander had taken no action.

Defense lawyers contend that the accusations come from SEALs who offered tainted or even false testimony to oust a platoon chief they hated. They say there is no physical evidence to support the claims.

Edward Gallagher trial courtroom sketch - June 27, 2019

Krentz Johnson

The government rested its case Tuesday after calling its last witness — a computer specialist who testified that Gallagher had texted a photo to a comrade in which he clutched the hair of the dead captive in one hand and a knife in the other.

Last week, a witness dropped stunning testimony at the trial telling the court he had killed an Islamic State captive in Iraq in 2017 — not his accused platoon chief. It was reported Wednesday that the witness could now face charges of perjury, according to the Navy.

The Navy's legal adviser to the commander overseeing the court-martial of Chief Gallagher notified the witness's lawyer, Brian Ferguson, in an email late Tuesday that the testimony Corey Scott gave last week could be used against him if he lied on the stand or gave a false statement.

The SEAL medic testified that he had killed the adolescent Islamic State captive in their care in Iraq in 2017 by plugging the militant's breathing tube with his thumb.

He said he did it after Gallagher unexpectedly stabbed the patient. Scott testified that he was taken aback by the stabbing but that he thought the teen would survive still so he asphyxiated him to prevent him from being tortured by Iraqi forces.

Donald King said in the email that Scott's testimony directly contradicted "previous official statements — thus exposing him to prosecution — I feel compelled to ensure you understand this."

Cmdr. Tam Lawrence, Naval Special Warfare spokesperson, said Scott was granted immunity in exchange for the promise of truthful testimony.

"We are reviewing Petty Officer Scott's statements in light of his recent testimony but no decisions have been made," she said.