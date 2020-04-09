At least 5 injured in El Cajon taco shop crash, driver arrested

At least three people in the restaurant sustained minor injuries. The driver and a passenger were also injured and the driver was arrested facing felony hit-and-run.

EL CAJON, Calif. — At least three people were injured Thursday night when a car crashed into a taco shop in El Cajon. The collision was reported just after 7:37 p.m. at the Sombrero Mexican Food restaurant located at 1501 E. Washington.

At least two cooks, a cashier and possibly another person were injured inside the restaurant when the car slammed into the side of the building, according to San Diego police. All were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.

SDPD officers had been involved in a pursuit with the vehicle prior to the crash but had terminated the chase about four blocks from the restaurant, according to authorities. It was unknown as of Thursday night why police were attempting to stop the driver.

The driver and a passenger in the car were also injured but the severity of their injuries was unknown as of Thursday night. The driver attempted to run following the crash but officers were able to arrest him and transported him to a hospital.

Police said the driver is facing felony hit-and-run charges.