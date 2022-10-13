El Cajon Valley High School coach investigated for alleged sexual misconduct

In a statement, the district said the unidentified coach has been placed on leave while investigations are under way by both the district and law enforcement.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A coach at El Cajon Valley High School is being investigated for alleged sexual misconduct, the Grossmont Union High School District said Thursday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the district said the unidentified coach has been placed on leave while investigations are under way by both the district and law enforcement.

"After learning of allegations of sexual misconduct against an El Cajon Valley High School coach, we immediately notified law enforcement, and we reported the matter to Child Welfare Services," the district's statement read. "There is nothing more important than the safety of our students."

The district did not elaborate on the allegations or what kind of coach the employee is, citing ongoing investigations and the privacy of those involved.

"Anytime allegations of misconduct are brought forward, the district takes those allegations very seriously," its statement read. "A prompt and thorough investigation follows. In the event of actual misconduct, the district takes appropriate disciplinary action up to and including dismissal."