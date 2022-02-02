Escondido grandmother sentenced in unemployment benefits fraud scheme

A judge sentenced an Escondido woman accused of filing for fraudulent unemployment benefits. She's the last of the family of three convicted in a $1.3M fraud scheme.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Standing behind her attorney in court, 62-year-old Stacy Wright heard the terms of sentencing for her role in a $1.3 million unemployment benefits fraud scheme in 2020.

Wright and her son and daughter-in-law filed fraudulent claims using personal information of 64 prison inmates.

"She was not the one opening up these EDD accounts and taking the identities of the people in custody in opening the accounts,” said Ari Lieberman, attorney for Stacy Wright.

Wright's attorney says her involvement was minimal, she only opened the P.O. Box, which was used as an address for the fraudulent EDD accounts, but she did not take the hundreds of thousands of dollars as her family did.

"So yes, she is liable and pleaded guilty as an aider and an abettor, because she assisted in this bigger scheme. At the time of the incident, Miss Wright was struggling financially,” said Lieberman.

But the deputy district attorney didn't buy it that Wright had no clue what her son and his wife were doing.

“She was involved from the beginner to the end,” said Cari Philpot, San Diego County deputy district attorney.

Philpot says Wright's Escondido home address was used in the scheme, so she was well part of the EDD application process.

“A grandmother whose family relies heavily on her to survive when the family did rely heavily on her to steal over $1 million from the state of California,” said Philpot.

Wright's son and daughter-in-law both were sentenced to time in prison, but Judge Daniel Link sentenced Wright to two years’ probation and 120 days of CPAC, or County Parole and Alternative Custody, which includes home confinement with electronic monitoring.

Wright was ordered to pay fines and obtain gainful employment part of her probation.

"Your electronics could be searched anytime by law-enforcement, no questions asked, understood? " said Judge Link.

The judge said Wright was no stranger to theft. She has a criminal history that includes convictions of drug sales and various theft crimes as recent as 2017.

“This somebody, who is very familiar with the system and not some grandmother duped by her son. I truly believe she knew exactly what was going on. Throughout her custody, she tried to sell this court a false bill of goods,” said Link.

Link said Wright served four years of mandatory supervision in 2014.

"She has had a criminal history since 1980. This is not her first crime. She's got two other theft convictions, which lends me to argue that she is a dishonest person,” said Philpot.

Philpot said Wright will be on probation until Feb. 2, 2024.