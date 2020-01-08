Escondido Police Dept releases video from June non-fatal officer-involved shooting

Rosendo Sandoval Quezada, 44, was shot multiple times by Officer Tim Hamilton in the early morning hours of June 19, 2020.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Escondido Police Department released body camera and surveillance footage Friday from a June non-fatal police shooting of a man who allegedly charged at an officer with a three-foot crowbar, saying he wanted to die.



Rosendo Sandoval Quezada, 44, was shot multiple times by Officer Tim Hamilton in the early morning hours of June 19.



Escondido Police Chief Ed Varso said dispatchers initially received a call from a man saying his mother's ex-husband, Quezada, was "lurking around their home" about 3:30 a.m. Varso said she had filed for a domestic violence-related restraining order against Quezada days earlier.

Using a suspect and vehicle description provided by his ex-wife, police say Quezada's car was stopped near the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue.



After pulling to a halt, Quezada allegedly got out of his car clutching the prying tool and ran toward Hamilton, who responded by shooting him several times in the abdomen, according to police.



In the department's publicly released video, it states Quezada said something to the effect of "Just kill me, I want to die" while charging Hamilton with the crowbar over his head as the officer backpedaled, firing.



However, the body camera video released by the Escondido Police Department does not begin until just after the shooting occurred, as the department states Hamilton did not activate his camera until after discharging his weapon.