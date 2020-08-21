Ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow's sentencing in rape case in limbo due to pandemic

SAN DIEGO — Ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, convicted of rape and other felonies stemming from sexual offenses against five women, will not be sentenced to prison for at least a few months, but attorneys disagreed in court Thursday as to when the case should move forward given logistical issues concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.



Winslow, 37, was convicted in June 2019 of forcible rape, misdemeanor indecent exposure and lewd conduct counts involving three women.



The same jury deadlocked on other charges related to two other women, setting the stage for a second trial slated to begin last November, but Winslow pleaded guilty to rape and sexual battery counts connected to those victims on the day trial was set to begin.



The son of former San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow initially faced life in prison on the original charges, but currently faces between 12 and 18 years in state prison when he is ultimately sentenced.



His case, like many others, has faced delays due to the pandemic, and his Thursday hearing was held over video-conference, which has become typical since the pandemic began.



Defense attorney Gretchen von Helms argued Thursday that Winslow was entitled to be physically present when sentencing arguments are made. She said that those hearings should not be set until early next year, when conditions may be more favorable for Winslow to appear in court.



Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens argued for a possible November sentencing date, saying it was "speculative" to claim live hearings might not be available until next year. Owens said attorneys could reconvene later this fall and determine then whether an in-person hearing could be held.



San Diego County Superior Court Judge Blaine Bowman, who oversaw the trial, set a status conference for Oct. 15.