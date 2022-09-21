'Fat Leonard' arrested in Venezuela after fleeing San Diego ahead of sentencing

Leonard Glenn "Fat Leonard'' Francis cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet on Sept. 4 and wasn't home when San Diego Police arrived, a U.S. Marshall told CBS 8.

SAN DIEGO — Days before his scheduled sentencing date in one of the biggest public corruption scandals in U.S. military history, the man known as "Fat Leonard" was arrested in Venezuela on Sept. 20 after escaping his house, U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to CBS 8.

Over two weeks ago, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to CBS 8 that Leonard Francis, the defense contractor behind a bribery scheme that bilked the U.S. government out of tens of millions of dollars, escaped his house on Sunday, Sept. 4.

According to reports, he was attempting to board a flight when he was arrested in Caracas, Venezuela.

Officials with the U.S. Marshals said that it is clear that Francis, who faces 25 years behind bars, had been planning this move. Neighbors told police that they had noticed U-hauls going in and out of Francis' home in San Diego in the days leading up to his escape. but failed to report it.

Some time on Sunday morning, Francis managed to cut the GPS monitoring device from his ankle, according to Omar Castillo, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal.

Francis had been under the supervision of a federal agency called Pretrial Services, which asked San Diego police to do a welfare check on Sunday, after they received notification that the GPS device had been tampered with.

Police arrived to an empty house, although they did recover the ankle bracelet.

Frances was scheduled to be sentenced on September 22 when he escaped.

This is a developing story.