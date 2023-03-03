Sources tell WFAA three elementary school-aged children were found dead inside the home in the small town 45 minutes to the south of Dallas.

ELLIS COUNTY, Texas — A mother is in custody in Italy, Texas, after she allegedly stabbed three of her children to death and and injured two more of her children Friday, sources told WFAA.

Sources said three elementary school-aged kids were found dead inside a home near Stafford Elementary School in the small Ellis County town on Friday afternoon.

Two other children were injured and were transported by helicopter to a local hospital with stab wounds. Their conditions are unknown.

Child Protective Services confirmed to WFAA that all five children were siblings.

Sources with CPS told WFAA that the suspect allegedly stabbed her children when a CPS worker, who suspected the mother was having unsupervised visitations with her children, arrived at the scene to check on her unannounced.

The children had been previously placed by CPS under the guardianship of another relative.

BREAKING: police in Italy are at a home in front of Stafford Elementary where there is an active death investigation.



No further details—but ECSO says CPS was at a home on this street and then quickly called for assistance.



Italy is about 45 mins south of Dallas along I-35E. pic.twitter.com/oh95FaSCrw — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) March 4, 2023

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office confirmed that CPS had been at a home on the street where the crime took place, and then quickly called 911 for help.

There is no current additional threat to the greater community, officials said.

CPS provided WFAA the following statement: "We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy, and already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why,"

Added Ellis County Judge Todd Little in a statement of his own: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and citizens of Italy."

An active investigation remains ongoing at the scene.