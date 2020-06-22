Father accused of driving off Sunset Cliffs with toddler daughters pleads not guilty

If convicted, 47-year-old Robert Brians could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of driving his truck off Sunset Cliffs with his two little girls inside earlier this month appeared before a judge via video conference Monday.

47-year-old Robert Brians pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges, including attempted murder, kidnapping and child abuse. A public defender represented him.

Prosecutors said Brians intentionally drove off of Sunset Cliffs with his toddler daughters in the early morning hours of June 13.

On the day of the incident, authorities rescued the 6'5, 280-pound father and his two little girls from the water. No one was seriously injured.

According to the criminal complaint, it appears Brians was out on bail for a separate felony case at the time of the incident.

It was the children's mother who called 911.

Court records show she filed for divorce from Brians back in April, citing domestic violence. According to a GoFundMe page for the little girls, a family friend said Brians took the children without their mom's permission, and that Brians repeatedly called and texted the mother to say she may not see her kids again.

On Monday, a judge issued protective orders against Brians on behalf of the children and their mother.