SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of trying to kidnap a 2-year-old child from a home in Vista before being stopped by the child's father was at-large Tuesday morning.



The child's father spotted a man carrying the child out of his home in the 1300 block of Barbara Drive about 10:40 p.m. Monday and confronted him, according to Sgt. A. W. Moses of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



The suspect put the child down and ran off and was last seen jumping a fence of a nearby yard, Moses said. A perimeter was set up, but the suspect was not located.



The suspect was described as approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds wearing a black sweater, black hat and white shoes, which were possibly Converse, Moses said.



Anyone with information about this attempted kidnapping was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.