FBI raids Otay Mesa apartment, detains 3 individuals

The FBI declined to release any details about the operation, including the names of the detainees, because it was part of an ongoing investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The FBI raided an apartment in Otay Mesa Wednesday, taking three people into custody while carrying out a search of the premises.

Personnel with the federal agency served a search warrant at the second-story residence in the 5600 block of Surfrider Way at about 4:30 a.m., according to reports from the scene.

Video from OnSceneTV.com showed a heavily armed law enforcement presence, including an armored vehicle, outside the apartment, with agents ordering those inside to exit.

The federal personnel later escorted three people out of the building in handcuffs.

The FBI declined to release any details about the operation, including the names of the detainees, because it was part of an ongoing investigation.