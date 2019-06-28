SAN DIEGO — A man armed with a pistol robbed a Hillcrest bank Friday, authorities reported.



The thief confronted a teller at the California Bank & Trust branch office in the 3700 block of Fifth Avenue in San Diego about 9:15 a.m., displayed the handgun and demanded cash, according to the FBI.



After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the bandit, who was carrying a black backpack, walked out of the bank and fled the area on foot.



The robber was described as a thin, roughly 6-foot black man in dark- colored sweatpants, a white undershirt, a black long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt, a light-colored cloth hat with a drawstring and sunglasses.

Anyone with information regarding this robber, please contact:San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477; www.sdcrimestoppers.org.