Federal authorities now involved with solving North County burglaries targeting high-end homes

According to SDPD, these are sophisticated, organized crimes involving multiple suspects.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Police Department met with federal investigators this week to solve a series of burglaries targeting multi-million dollar homes in San Diego County.

The burglaries have been taking place all across North County, including in communities like Rancho Santa Fe, Carmel Valley, Poway and 4s Ranch. Investigators suspect the crimes are connected.

Captain Benjamin Kelso told CBS 8 since August, there have been 26 burglaries in the Northwestern Division, including three at the gated community of Rancho Pacifica.

"These are very high-end homes," said Kelso. "Some of them, a good portion of them, are located along a canyon side or golf course. The suspects like to case homes by walking the perimeter in the early dusk, evening hours."

He went on to say, the suspects check to see if anyone's home, and if not, they often use patio furniture to gain access to the second story, where they break a window to gain access inside.

SDPD has several videos from Nest and Ring cameras.

The suspects typically wear masks. Once inside the homes, they steal high-end items including expensive purses, jewelry, anything they can move quickly.

Kelso said there has been at least a million dollars worth of property damage and items stolen.

SDPD is asking residents to make sure their doors are locked, and encouraging them to upgrade their alarm systems.