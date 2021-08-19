Police responding to El Cajon shooting that left person injured open fire wounding suspect

EL CAJON, Calif. — Separate shootings in El Cajon this afternoon left two people wounded, one by police gunfire, authorities reported.



The first shooting took place about 2:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Main Street, according to the El Cajon Police Department.



A short time later, an officer investigating the firearm assault, which wounded one person, spotted someone matching the description of the shooter near the intersection of Ballard and Decker streets while driving through the neighborhood just south of Interstate 8, ECPD Capt. Rob Ransweiler said.



"As the officer drove closer, the suspect immediately opened fire on the officer while he was still in his car," Ransweiler said. "The officer was able to return fire, striking the suspect at least once."



The lawman was uninjured.



Paramedics took the suspect and the victim of the first shooting to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.



The suspect's identity and details on the circumstances of the initial shooting were not immediately available.