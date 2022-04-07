Former WWE star arrested in deadly DUI crash in Florida

Toxicology results revealed that Tamara Lynn Sytch had a 0.280 blood-alcohol level — three times the legal limit, according to police.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A former WWE star and wrestling Hall of Famer was arrested in connection to a crash that killed a driver back in March.

Tamara Lynn Sytch, who performed under the name "Sunny," crashed into the back of a car stopped at a red light, Ormond Beach Police report.

It happened at 8:28 p.m. on March 25. The crash involved three cars traveling southbound happened at North Yonge Street, just north of Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach. Two of the cars were stopped for a stoplight when the third car, driven by Sytch failed to stop and crashed into the back of the car waiting, according to police. This caused the car to crash into the car in front.

Sytch was transported to a medical center for treatment and was later released "after a search warrant was approved and executed to obtain a sample of her blood for investigation of impairment," police explained.

Police later determined Sytch had a blood-alcohol level of 0.280 — three times the lawful BAC while driving a car.

Julian Lasseter, the driver of the car first hit in the crash, was taken to the hospital where he was reportedly later pronounced dead. He was 75 years old, WKMG-TV reports. The driver and passenger in the third car weren't taken to the hospital for their injuries.

On May 7, authorities obtained arrest warrants to charge Sytch in the crash. Police located the former WWE star at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach just before 10 p.m. and arrested and transported her to the Volusia County Branch Jail without further incident.

She has been charged with a DUI causing death, causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver's license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person and three counts of DUI causing damage to property.

Her total bond amount was set at $227,500.

“Our hearts go out to the Lasseter family that lost their loved one in such a tragic event,” Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey said in a statement. “Our goal at the Ormond Beach Police Department is to keep city roadways safe, so if you see a vehicle operating in a manner that leads you to believe the driver may be impaired, please don’t hesitate to call 911. You may just save someone’s life.”