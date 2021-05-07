Friends, family mourn 12-year-old boy shot and killed in Chula Vista

Police are continuing their investigation into what happened outside a boy's home in Chula Vista that left him dead.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — From the messages and letters left near the 12-year-old boy’s home over the weekend and Monday, you can see just how loved Max was. He was killed over the weekend in an incident that was still under investigation as of Monday.

Chula Vista police said they got a call of a shooting at the Woodland Hills Condominium Complex on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound on the sidewalk. Max’s family was home at the time, and they were the ones who called for help. Medics transported the boy to the hospital and despite performing life-saving measures he died.

Near the scene of the crime, friends wrote, “Long live Max" on a wall.

Max’s family did not want to talk to News 8 on camera but his mother said she had just registered her son for 7th grade at Hilltop Middle School. He had recently celebrated his promotion from Rogers Elementary School.

The news of the death saddened those in the neighborhood.

"We met him a few times," said Gabriel Ochoa, neighbor. ”We don’t know for sure what happened with the boy but we knew him [from] seeing him around the neighborhood. My kids played out here all the time. It’s a quiet neighborhood.”

Officers said they detained and questioned a 15-year-old companion of Max’s, but later released him. Friends of the family told News 8, they believe the 15-year-old brought the gun to the home.

Throughout the day, friends continued to leave things at the wall. The boy’s mother stood close by as friends came to console her.