SAN DIEGO — A funeral was held Monday for Lori Gilbert Kaye, the woman killed in Saturday's synagogue shooting in Poway.



Kaye, 60, was described by Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein on Sunday as one of Congregation Chabad's "pioneers." He said she was a former bank employee who helped get the congregation a loan to build its synagogue, and called her a close personal friend.



Her funeral began just after 2 p.m. at the synagogue, just two days after the shooting that killed her and left three others injured, including the rabbi.

Goldstein - who lost his right index finger in the Saturday shooting and spent hours in surgery as medical personnel worked to save his other index finger - told reporters that Kaye was at the temple with her husband and daughter on Saturday to honor her mother, who recently died.

He said he had just been speaking to Kaye when the shooting started.



"I walked into the banquet hall to wash my hands, and I walked two, three footsteps when I hear a loud bang," Goldstein said.



He said he turned around to come face-to-face with the alleged gunman - who he said was wearing sunglasses.

"I couldn't see his eyes," Goldstein said. "I couldn't see his soul."



Goldstein told reporters the shooter's gun "miraculously" jammed, and he was chased out by a Border Patrol agent who had recently "discovered his Jewish roots" and began making the three-hour drive from El Centro to attend services at the orthodox congregation.



The alleged gunman is being held without bail at San Diego Central Jail. He's scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said on Sunday it's not believed the alleged gunman was part of an organized group.



"We believe he acted alone and without outside support in carrying out the attack," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "We are continuing to explore every investigative avenue to bring out all the facts in the case."



Goldstein said the other man injured in the shooting, 34-year-old Almog Peretz, suffered a gunshot wound while shepherding children to safety. Peretz, who the rabbi said is an Israeli military veteran, has been visiting the U.S. The young girl hurt in the shooting, named Noya, was hit by shrapnel. Both were released from hospitals and were expected to survive.



Noya's father, Israel, told Israel Radio that he had moved his family to California a number of years ago after their home absorbed several rocket shots from the Gaza Strip over the years, injuring him once.



"We came from fire to fire," he said. "It can happen anywhere. (But) we are strong."

Rabbi Goldstein said on Sunday he spoke to President Donald Trump by phone, and described the call as comforting. He called on the Jewish community to show up to temple over the weekend to show solidarity with the congregation and the shooting victims.



"This Friday night go to your synagogue," Goldstein said. "We need to fill up this room. We need to show them that terrorism, evil, will never prevail."

