SAN DIEGO — Two men were stabbed during a fight outside of the Phantom Lounge and Nightclub in the Gaslamp area of town early Saturday morning, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

Security kicked out two large groups of men from the Phantom nightclub on 5th Avenue. Then, police say they the men got into a fight.

During the fight, two black males were stabbed around 2 a.m. One of the victims, a 22-year-old male, was stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital. The other victim, a 24-year-old male, sustained lacerations to his stomach, arms and hands. He was uncooperative with the police and refused medical treatment, said Martinez.

A few minutes later, the 24-year-old was contacted at 1200 3rd Ave where he fought with police. During the fight, Martinez says the man headbutted an officer and attempted to gouge out the eyes of another officer. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries he sustained from the stabbing.

Martinez says both victims were uncooperative and refused to provide a description of the stabbing suspect. Central Detectives responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.