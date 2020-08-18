WATCH LIVE: Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo back in court to hear from his victims

Sixteen of his rape victims plan to confront Joseph DeAngelo in a Sacramento courtroom on Tuesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Golden State Killer, a former police officer in California who eluded capture for four decades, faces his victims in court Tuesday on the first of four days of hearings before he is sentenced to life in prison.

Joseph DeAngelo has admitted to 13 murders and nearly 50 rapes between 1975 and 1986. All told, he admitted to harming 87 victims in 53 separate crimes scenes spanning 11 California counties in a plea deal that spares him the death penalty.

The reign of terror mystified investigators until they used a new form of DNA tracking to arrest him in 2018.

Sixteen of his rape victims and family members of the victims confronted him Tuesday.

"I am not what happened to me, but what I choose to become," read the statement of Phillis Vinnamen, who was raped by DeAngelo in 1976.

While Vinnamen was not in the courtroom, her sister read her statement on her behalf. Vinnamen said in her statement that she became suspicious and scared of a phone ringing after her attack.

Other victims recalled similar stories and feelings after their attacks as well.

Peggy, one of the other victims, said after 42 years, she still looks over her shoulder and has two phones and her keys on her bed when her husband is gone. She has to remind herself that she does not have to worry about him anymore.

"The East Area Rapist did not have the last word in my life," said another victim giving her statement.

"She will never be Jane Doe #22," said Pete Schultz, son of one of the Golden State Killer's victims.

A similar number will tell a Sacramento County judge on Wednesday and Thursday how DeAngelo’s crimes changed their lives before he is formally sentenced Friday.