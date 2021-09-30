Governor Newsom signs several police reform bills

One of the most notable bills is one that would decertify law enforcement officers over misconduct and would essentially remove an officer's license to work.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Gavin Newsom signed several bills Thursday aimed at addressing police misconduct and increasing accountability.

David Myers was a sheriff's commander for 35 years in San Diego and agrees with what the governor has signed into law.

"Signing of legislations today is a step in the right direction because we've seen such a divide in law enforcement and community trust," said Myers.

He said it's about time something will be done about "misconduct" in law enforcement.

"Under this signed by the governor today that commission under SB2 could decertify and strip bad police officers, bad deputy sheriffs of their peace officer certifications," said Myers.

California joins 46 other states that have procedures to block officers who violated laws from transferring jobs.

Under the new law, a special state commission would have the power to decertify an officer for serious misconduct, including excessive force, sexual assault, making false reports, or intimidating witnesses.

Myers said the decertification is imperative in keeping bad officers out for good.

"Prior to that, if a person was engaged in misconduct with one agency and left without an internal investigation being completed they could easily transfer to another police department," said Myers.

Myers who said he was the highest-ranking "openly gay" man in the sheriff's department said there needs to be better leadership and to make it a priority to get the right leaders on board.

"Diversity does matter because that's who is in the community, we should be in law enforcement reflective of the communities we're policing."

Other bills signed by Governor Newsom include requiring officers to intervene when another officer uses excessive force.

Another bill, authored by local assembly member Lorena Gonzalez, restricts law enforcement officers from using rubber bullets and tear gas.