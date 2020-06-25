Woman, 19, shot in arm in Barrio Logan neighborhood

SAN DIEGO — A 19-year-old woman was shot in the forearm early Thursday morning in a possibly gang-related incident in the Barrio Logan neighborhood, police said.



The shooting was reported shortly before 1:10 a.m. in the 1900 block of National Avenue, just southwest of Interstate 5, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.



The victim was being dropped off on National Avenue when she was shot in the right forearm by a man in a separate vehicle, described as a gray sedan, Heims said.



She was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.



The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and a gray hat on backwards, but a detailed description of the man was not immediately available.



Gang detectives were investigating the shooting.