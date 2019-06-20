SAN DIEGO — A growing threat of illegal hash oil labs continues to be a problem in San Diego. Multiple accidents have already destroyed local homes and caused severe injuries.



Now, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office are stepping up and offering in-depth Hash and Oil Lab training.



Since May 5, 2019, DEA has dismantled eight hash oil laboratories in San Diego County; two of which resulted in explosions sending multiple people to the hospital with severe burns.

RELATED: 2 men face federal charges for allegedly running Lemon Grove hash oil lab



The production of hash oil, also known as THC oil, is not only dangerous to the producer, but also to those around the production site. The solvents used in the production of hash oil can result in explosions and fires that can injure or kill lab operators, innocent bystanders, neighbors, law enforcement officers and firemen who come in contact with a lab.

RELATED: Firefighters extinguish fire in El Cajon building, find hash oil extraction lab inside



“It is fair to say that California is a major source state for the rest of the country in terms of marijuana production generally and I’m sure that would hold true for butane hash oil, as well,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

RELATED: 3 people burned in fire at Mira Mesa home that had a hash oil operation inside