Hearing for sexually violent predator for placement in Borrego Springs home

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A judge is set to hold a hearing for sexually violent predator Douglas Badger Friday and decide if he should be placed in a home in Borrego Springs.

Ahead of that hearing, San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond and residents from Borrego Springs will be speaking out against Badger's proposed placement in their community.

State hospital officials have proposed placing the 79-year-old man classified as a sexually violent predator at a supervised home in Borrego Springs The proposal would place Badger into a home at 1619 Zuni Trail. A court hearing on the merits of the proposed location is set for 9 a.m., during which the public may weigh in on whether the location is appropriate.

Badger's record includes child molestation and kidnapping. The majority of victims were boys, who were strangers to him. Badger served five separate prison terms. He was last released in 1997. And again, has been in a maximum security state hospital almost that entire time, undergoing treatment. Badger has been diagnosed with a violent sexual sadism disorder and has been deemed likely to re-offend.

Many residents in the community say Badger doesn't belong in their neighborhood. Residents say 19 children live in the area and the house where Badger may be placed is 500 feet away from a community pool.

CBS 8 spoke to one mom who would be living directly across the street from Badger. She has three kids, two of them are deaf, which makes her even more concerned.

"We have a beautiful place where the kids go back and forth, that will all just be destroyed. I am really trying to not think about it and am hopeful the judge will make the right decision, no more victims need to be had of Douglas Badger. Not my children, not the other children on the street," she said.