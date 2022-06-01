Hearing postponed for San Diego murder suspect charged with pushing man into train; vigil held for victim

“I miss him and I want to be able to talk to him but I can’t," said the victim's son, Adam Andara, at a vigil on Thursday.

SAN DIEGO — The hearing for a murder suspect charged with pushing a man into a train was postponed Thursday. The same say a vigil was held in the victim's honor.

Ryan Rukstelis, 26, has been charged with murdering Martin Andara at the Old Town Trolley Station on New Year's Day.

On Thursday, family and friends of Martin Andara gathered at the Old Town Transit Center to remember their kind co-worker, brother, and father who was killed in a violent attack after stepping off the trolley.

“This is comforting to me to know there is more than just his family. This is his family too,” said Adam Andara, Martin’s son.

His co-worker, Josie Linkhorst, said she worked with Martin for years at the Ralph’s on Rosecrans in the Midway where he was a courtesy clerk.

"Reliable, honest guy, he was a true gentleman," said Josie Linkhorst, Andara's co-worker.

Martin lived in Santee and was a widow with three grown children and grandchildren. His son and his family flew out from Texas to be with the rest of his family who lives in California.

“He would be the person I would call for help but I am doing it for him and that is the hard part because the man I would go to is no longer here for the things I need or for his family,” said Andara. “I miss him and I want to be able to talk to him but I can’t.”

Like his customers, Martin was known to look after his co-workers.

“He always went around the room. Such joy, so loving. Just a happy person to be around,” said Linkhorst.

San Diego Police say on Saturday around 6:15 a.m. as Martin and 26-year-old Ryan Rukstelis got off the trolley, Rukstelis allegedly pushed Andara into an oncoming train without provocation.

“MTS was such an integral part in solving this case and allowing us to view the cameras of MTS and find our suspect, identify our suspect and make an arrest in 36 hours,” said SDPD Chief David Nisleit.

Rukstelis appeared in court via video on Thursday but since he requested to appear in person the judge postponed his arraignment to Friday.

Martin’s family said they want the suspect convicted at the fullest extent of the law.

“So he doesn’t hurt anyone else or anyone else’s family. He needs to be put away for good,” said Mara Andara, Martin’s sister.

Meanwhile Martin Andara’s co-workers and family planned a vigil to remember their friend and family member.

“We want to spread awareness that this person was loved, this person was well cared for and it’s not OK,” said Linkhorst.