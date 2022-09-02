SDPD: High-end burglaries have stopped for now in La Jolla

Since January 21, SDPD says there hasn't been a burglary that fits the profile.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police said high-end burglaries believed to be tied to a South American theft ring have stopped, for now, in at least one community.

Since January 21, there hasn't been a burglary that fits the profile, according to SDPD.

Captain Scott Wahl told CBS 8 the increased media attention, more patrols in the neighborhoods, and community involvement have all made a difference.

"The information flow from the community to the police department is critical," said Capt. Wahl.

In January, a town hall meeting attracted around more than 100 Jolla residents.

La Jolla City Council Member Joe La Cava said residents are aware and informed about what to look out for.

"Now that we understand how these perpetrators were operating, it gave [residents] the opportunity to go back and check their homes, doors and check their windows. I think all that combination together really paid off," he said.

SDPD's Northwestern division hasn't had any similar burglaries in weeks either.

CBS 8 checked with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. A detective said the only incident they've had happened last week. An attempted burglary was made at a home near Rancho Santa Fe, however the homeowner's large dogs scared off the thieves.

However, there have been no arrests made in any of the incidents.

"We've received a lot of information since we've been getting media coverage on this," said Capt. Wahl. "We need that to continue. The pictures and video, Ring cameras, personal cell phones, vehicle descriptions, or at best, a suspect description, help us when we share information with other law enforcement agencies to put the pieces of the puzzle together."