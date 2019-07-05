SAN DIEGO — A motorist was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of striking and seriously injuring a pedestrian near a Santee intersection, then fleeing the scene before returning a short time later, authorities said.



The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Riverview Parkway, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Chris Steffen.



A 32-year-old man was in a vehicle with his brother and his brother's friend when he got into an argument with his brother and jumped out of the vehicle near Chubb Lane, Steffen said.



The 32-year-old man began walking south on North Magnolia Avenue in the traffic lanes and his brother and the brother's friend followed him and tried to talk him into getting back into the vehicle, the lieutenant said.



As the two men were talking with the pedestrian, a man driving northbound on North Magnolia Avenue struck the victim, then fled the scene, Steffen said.



The victim suffered serious head trauma and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was admitted in serious condition, Steffen said.



The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian returned to the scene less than 30 minutes after the crash, but arrived in a different vehicle, according to reports.



The driver, whose name and age were not immediately available, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, Steffen said, adding that it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.