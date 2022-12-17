Hit-and-run driver leaves person lying dead on Valley Center road

Authorities are asking for help locating the suspect accused of hitting a person with their car and leaving them dead on a Valley Center roadway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VALLEY CENTER, Calif — A person was hit by a car and left dead on a Valley Center roadway Saturday night.

California Highway Patrol responded to the 9000 block of Cole Grade Road, just north of Valley Center Road, around 6 p.m. following reports of a crash, CHP reports indicated.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a person dead in the roadway around 6:06 p.m., CHP said.

Officers believed the suspect who hit and killed the person was driving a Ford Expedition SUV with a missing right-front headlight.

Anyone with information was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Callers can leave tips anonymously.